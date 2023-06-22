the First Intervention Point in Cervia” — Health

After the one on the ABC Clinics of Ferrara and Comacchio, a new special to learn more about the pilot experience for the management of low-complexity codes, launched by the Romagna Ausl. The model at the basis of the CAUs, the regional network of Assistance and Urgency Centers with which to enhance the emergency and urgency service in the area, integrating the Emergency Departments of large hospitals

June 22, 2023 – Integrating healthcare with the local area and communities. It is the point of first intervention of Cervia told in the in-depth analysis “Healthcare for the community”. After the one dedicated to the low complexity clinics of Ferrara and Comacchio, the Information and Communication Agency of the Regional Council dedicates a new special, online from today on the Region website (https://www.regione.emilia-romagna.it/notizie/primo-piano/punto-di-primo-intervento-a-cervia), how healthcare is changing in Emilia-Romagna.

Launched in September 2020 by Ausl Romagna as a pilot experience for the management of low complexity codesthe first aid point of Cervia, where less serious pathologies are taken care of, registers 12 thousand accesses in the summer period. In fact, it is now a point of reference also for the many tourists who flock to the Romagna resort for their holidays.

A step forward in the path to innovate healthcare in Emilia-Romagna, starting from emergency-urgency reformwith the aim of creating the regional network of CAUs (Assistance and Urgency Centres) in which to manage low-complexity cases, intercepting and managing them in the area, reducing access to the emergency rooms of large hospitals.

Explaining how the First Intervention Point works, which is active 24 hours a day all year round in the Community House, are Mauro Marabinidirector of the Department of Primary Care and Community Medicine Ravenna, Robert Mazzonidirector of the District of Ravenna, Katia Praticontact person for the nursing management of the Ravenna Area, Francesco Sgarbicontinuity of care doctor of the Ppi, e Lucia MenichelliPPI nurse.