Home » Cameroon: a futuristic climate change research center with French funds
Business

Cameroon: a futuristic climate change research center with French funds

by admin

The creation of a Center for Environmental Biosciences in Cameroon will be supported by a grant agreement with the French Development Agency (AFD).

The agreement, for an amount of 2.5 billion FCFA (3.8 million euros) was signed a few days ago in Yaoundé between the Minister of Economy, Planning and Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey and Virginie Dago, director of the AfD in Cameroon.

According to the Ministry of Scientific Research and Innovation (MINRESI), the Center for Environmental Biosciences should be a “futuristic scientific masterpiece driven by an inter- and transdisciplinary vision with a unique regional and international vocation in the sub-region”.

This center will enable Cameroonian research to strengthen its capacities on climate change and land use through the dynamics of vegetation cover and biogeochemical cycles, and will further promote the strengthening of bilateral Cameroon/France cooperation at the same time.

The project could be implemented from the end of June. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read the Africa & Business Zoom on the climate challenges facing the continent:

See also  Introducing the MetaSight® G200: A Revolutionary Chromosomal...

You may also like

Gold short-term sudden wave of diving!The price of...

SNB raises interest rates – SNB’s bitter pill...

The IWH Institute also expects the economy to...

Berlusconi, from Ruby to FI: the memory of...

Gong Guanming: Analysis and Strategy of Gold Crude...

Internal protocol: That says T-Online boss Harms to...

Appetite awakening the 5 senses in catering with...

Monetary policy: Bundesbank President Nagel: Interest rate level...

Full Review and Platform Opinions!

Successful fund manager reveals which eight stocks he...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy