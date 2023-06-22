Cameroon: a futuristic climate change research center with French funds

The creation of a Center for Environmental Biosciences in Cameroon will be supported by a grant agreement with the French Development Agency (AFD).

The agreement, for an amount of 2.5 billion FCFA (3.8 million euros) was signed a few days ago in Yaoundé between the Minister of Economy, Planning and Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey and Virginie Dago, director of the AfD in Cameroon.

According to the Ministry of Scientific Research and Innovation (MINRESI), the Center for Environmental Biosciences should be a “futuristic scientific masterpiece driven by an inter- and transdisciplinary vision with a unique regional and international vocation in the sub-region”.

This center will enable Cameroonian research to strengthen its capacities on climate change and land use through the dynamics of vegetation cover and biogeochemical cycles, and will further promote the strengthening of bilateral Cameroon/France cooperation at the same time.

The project could be implemented from the end of June. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

