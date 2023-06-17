Motogp Germany, in the sprint race victory for Jorge Martin ahead of Bagnaia and Miller. Marquez finishes 11th (and that’s no small thing)

George Martin won the sprint race of the German GP on the Sachsenring circuit. After qualifying made complicated (and partially distorted in the values) by the morning rain, the Spanish driver of Ducati Pramac preceded Francesco’s official Ducati Bagnaia who had started from pole position. Third place for the KTM Of Jack Miller who conquers the mini podium of the Saturday race. Luca Marini’s Ducati was fourth, after a long battle with Zarco and Binder, fifth and sixth at the finish line. Also in the top ten Marco Bezzecchiseventh, ed Aeneas Bastianinitenth.

For Martin, who takes second place in the world championship behind Bagnaia and immediately ahead of Bezzecchi, this is the second success in the sprint after that of Le Mans. Race to forget for Marc Marquez who manages to complete the race after the long series of crashes yesterday and this morning, but ends up outside the points zone with a performance full of mistakes and smudges in what has always been your race and where you collected eight victories in nine years. Black crisis instead for the Yamaha Of Quarterly e Morbidelliforced to the rear while on the front Aprilia Alex Espargaro manages to scrape together a point (ninth, but sub judice for an alleged impropriety at the start). Looks like back in the dark days instead Maverick Vinales who, after the bad weekend in Mugello, seems to have lost the feeling with the RSGp: after the crash in practice, the Spaniard also slips in the race, confirming a nervous and unproductive weekend.