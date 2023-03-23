Rome pulls the plug. José Mourinho has given the squad a break until Tuesday 28 March to give the players a chance to purge themselves of the dross of their latest league results. Against Sassuolo and Lazio, no points arrived that would have been very useful for the race for the Champions League. However, he remains at -1 from fourth place, but the danger of losing the slipstream is real.

Furthermore, the Special One will not be able to count on 14 national teams: Cristante (Italy), Pellegrini (Italy), Spinazzola (Italy), Rui Patricio (Portugal), Wijnaldum (Holland), Zalewski (Poland), Dybala (Argentina), Ibanez ( Brazil). The reserves, however, are Kumbulla (Albania), Celik (Turkey), Solbakken (Norway), Tahirovic (Bosnia), Bove (Italy Under 21) and Volpato (Italy Under 20). They have not been called up by England coach Southgate Abraham and Smalling who will take the opportunity to rest and regain form. Meanwhile,

Dybala in Argentina suffered a contusion to his right shoulder following a collision with Angel Correa. After having touched the sore part several times, the attacker continued training. He will be decisive in view of the tour de force that the team will have when the championship resumes on 2 April. This is seven games in 27 days, an average of one match every four days. In the league, the Giallorossi will face Sampdoria (home), Turin (away), Udinese (home), Atalanta (away) and Milan (home), to which must be added the two matches in the quarter-finals of the Europa League against Feyenoord. Furthermore, after the restart there will be the defense emergency to manage due to the disqualifications of Mancini, Ibanez, Kumbulla and Cristante to which must be added the recent injury of Karsdorp to the meniscus which will leave him out for about a month and a half.