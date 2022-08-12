The former Italian swimmer, now a commentator for Sky at the European Swimming Championships in Rome, spends his life on the edge of the pool: “I don’t go in anymore, but I play sports between running and gym”

Chiara Zucchelli

Luca Marin36, still holds the Italian record for 400 mixed, which has been resisting since 2007. It has been doing it since commentator for Sky at the European swimming championships in Rome and has been doing it since trainer: lives and works in Locarno, in Switzerland, and is happy and fulfilled. He doesn’t go into the water anymore and tells us why: “Since I stopped I don’t feel the need. But I really like training.”

Do you dream of reaching the European and World Cups as a coach?

“Well, I think that when you embark on this career it’s a bit of everyone’s dream.”

“I go to the gym three or four times a week, I feel great, I do everything from cardio to weights, and then I run.”

Outdoors or indoors?

“Both, it depends on the time”.

“I don’t feel the need to get back on the water. I stopped in 2018, I will have gone into the pool three or four times, no more ”.

“Yes, girls and boys aged 13 to 18. Switzerland obviously does not have the same basin as Italy but we cover all distances and I am confident”.

“No, I don’t live on a diet, but I lost a few kilos thanks to the ketogenic. Now I do it a little on and off, but I have to admit that I felt fine”. See also Inside the U23 National Football Team: The UAE and Thailand have made greater progress and are glad to play the Dubai Cup – yqqlm

“Pizza and pasta. But pasta above all”.

Perfect with ketogenic.

“Here, exactly. In the acute phase, without carbohydrates, it was tough. Now I can alternate”.

So you are one of those who prefer a good dinner to a good workout?

“I’d say. There is no comparison. I love going to restaurants, preferably fish dishes, even if in Switzerland I throw myself more into meat ”.

“Not often, but I like to challenge myself”.

What do these Europeans expect?

“Popovici intrigues me, I’m sorry that Leon Marchand is not there, the French swimmer who won the 4 medley at the World Cup, but basically I’m here for work and to cheer on Italy. In my day it was rare to find Italians in the final, there were, we were there, but we were few. Now there are many and I also believe that this is the strongest national team ever ”.