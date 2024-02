Nanterre dominated Limoges this Wednesday in the round of 32 of the Coupe de France, at the Palais des Sports Maurice-Thorez (87-81). And he owes it largely to Juhann Begarin. The Nanterrian guard had already achieved a great performance against Rouen in the previous round (20 points, 11 rebounds). This time, he panicked the scorers more with 34 points (12/18 on shots) and 4 rebounds. This is his career points record.

