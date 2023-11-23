Home » Finland will leave only one border crossing with Russia open to prevent the passage of asylum seekers
World

Finland will leave only one border crossing with Russia open to prevent the passage of asylum seekers

by admin
Finland will leave only one border crossing with Russia open to prevent the passage of asylum seekers

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said Finland would leave it open only one of the crossings on the border with Russia, which he accused of facilitating the entry of irregular migrants into its territory. On Saturday, Finland had already closed four normally busy border crossings in the south-east of the country to reduce the amount of asylum seekers arriving in Finland from Russia: from midnight on Friday only the Raja-Jooseppi border crossing, in the far north, will remain open.

According to Finland, which shares a 1,340 kilometer border with Russia, the Russian government is encouraging the entry of asylum seekers into Finnish territory as retaliation for Finland’s decision to join NATO, the military alliance that includes a large part of Western countries. Last week Orpo spoke of a “conscious” attitude on the part of Russia and accused the Russian customs authorities of having accompanied several dozen migrants to the border with Finland. For Dmitri Peskov, the spokesman of Russian President Vladimir Putin, by closing the border crossings the Finnish government has decided to “destroy” bilateral relations between the two countries.

– Read also: Finland joined NATO

See also  The embarrassment of the League-led Copasir: he does not meet so as not to have to talk about relations with Moscow

You may also like

Varadero is now the tenth best beach in...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Tiggo 7 Sport: Caoa launches medium SUV, one...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Apple gives up on ten-year electric car project

Biden while eating an ice cream: «Gaza? I...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Fernanda’s team calls for the elimination of Rodriguinho...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy