Naples, Garcia in conference: ‘Osimhen wants to stay. Deputy Kim? There’s time’

Long conference from the Napoli coach, the first since the beginning of Dimaro’s retreat: “The thing I liked about the president is his ambition – he said -. Osimhen is happy to stay, Kim will leave and I hope no one else but there’s no rush to find a replacement. I’ll also evaluate young players from the youth field and someone returning from loan. Goals? Keeping the level high, it’s always difficult to confirm yourself.”

“This is the moment for me to be able to thank everyone for the welcome. I see many smiles, you can see that the fans are happy and proud of last year’s results. It is obvious that winning after 33 years from Maradona’s Napoli is fantastic , it’s a great exploit and congratulations to those who took part, Spalletti in the first place. I also thank him for his words towards me”. Rudy Garcia this is how he began in his first press conference since the beginning of his retirement as Napoli coach, also underlining the reasons why he chose to lead the Italian champions: “The thing I liked about the president is his ambition – has explained -. We hit it off right away. To have ambition you need to have a great team and fewer players who leave. We know that Kim will go away, I would like to keep all the others. Let’s see if there are other places to ‘double up’ or if there are other profiles that can help the squad. I brought many young people with me from the nurseryso at least I can see them, then there are those returning from the loan and I want to see them in person too. I hope among these there is at least one who can stay with the team and do great things. It has already happened in the past: an example is Maxime Lopez who I made my debut. In training, he immediately showed personality and never left, but now he won’t come to us because he’s not the profile we’re looking for.”

“Osimhen is happy to stay. Kim’s replacement? There’s no rush”

And always speaking of the market, he added: “Osimhen I heard it and I confirm his love for the club, he is happy to stay and still wants to do great things here. As for Kim’s replacement, however, a coach always wants to have the full squad as soon as possible but this is a utopia, it almost never happens. So we have plenty of time, they’ve been working at the club for a while and there are possibilities, we want to be sure of the choice even if 100% certainty doesn’t exist. Then there is also the economic aspect that comes into play. In any case, I see the boys all motivated, today there were the first duels on the pitch and it means they are hungry, that’s what I expect from them. I can’t wait for the rest of the group to join us and we are fully booked. Only 4-3-3 or is there also a plan B? A good coach plays according to his squad, when it’s complete we’ll have more decisions on which form we can use. I want smart players that can be used in multiple formsso we’re going to have to have a plan B and also a plan C.”

“We need physicality players. About Zielinski and Lozano…”

The French coach didn’t say too much about the names that could arrive from the transfer market, but gave some indications on the characteristics: “Ndombelé has left, so we have to replace him – he said -. For my teams you also need physicality, so someone to help Anguissa might be needed. In my way of working there is a lot of intensity in training, the preparation part is decisive. Those who prepare well make a good season, because once you start, after the September break, you play every 3 days. Zielinski and Lozano? Their contracts expire in 2024 and it is logical that the club is considering whether to sell them or keep them. I would like to keep them all, then leave me time to talk to each of them to expose what I want and also understand what they want to do. Elmas is a versatile player and this is a gift for the coach, I’ll evaluate Zanoli and see if the player will stay with us: he has to show me that he’s at the level to play in important matches”. And on the possible signing of Tousart he added: “I I enjoy reading news, sometimes you also give market ideas so thank you. With Meluso we are even stronger.”

“The goal will be to keep the level of the team high”

Rudi Garcia clarified what his way of playing will be and what he expects from this season: “I want to be effective – said the coach -. The idea is to start from behind with the goalkeeper, but if we’re winning a very important match 1 -0 in the 90th minute I don’t know if we will start from behind, this is to say that we will also be concrete. I will work with the lads, they have more confidence than last year and my job will be to keep the level high. It will be my Napoli or they will have much of Spalletti’s? In France they say you need to wind up the clock, here we are in the country of Ferrari and in Formula 1 the smallest details count. In Lille, after the championship-cup double, it’s not that I was less under pressure than today. Confirming themselves as champions is difficult, but Napoli must play the Champions League every year: even in Europe it won’t be easy to do better than the quarter-finals obtained last year”.

