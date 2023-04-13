In the highlight of the season Luciano Spalletti must deal with a real one attacking emergency. In the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Milan the only striker available remains Raspadori. Osimhen on the other hand, he is still not in condition to play and continues to train separately waiting for a recovery that could come in the second leg with the Rossoneri. Also out of the question Simeone, released prematurely in Lecce, who will remain on the sidelines for at least two weeks with the risk, however, of further lengthening recovery times. For him, the outcome of the instrumental tests carried out speaks of one first-degree muscle strain of the right hamstring. In addition to the two matches against Milan Simeone may be forced to jump also the championship matches against the Veronathe Juventus and the Salernitana. The matches against Udinese and Fiorentina are also at great risk