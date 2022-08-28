□ Our reporter Yao Yiyi
On August 28th, the 20th Provincial Games will be opened in Taizhou, and the province’s sports development level will usher in another major review.
In the four years since the 19th Provincial Games, the public service system for national fitness in our province has become more complete, the development of competitive sports has become more diversified, and the sports industry has become more innovative. The province’s sports system thoroughly implements General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on sports work, focuses on promoting high-quality development at the forefront and composes a new chapter of “strong, prosperous, beautiful and high” new Jiangsu modernization, and drives Jiangsu sports to fully integrate into the economy and society with a positive attitude. overall development.
Improve the public service system,
National fitness level is higher
In the past four years, Jiangsu has always adhered to the national strategy of national fitness, strengthened the construction of fitness venues and facilities, continuously improved the public sports service system, and achieved deep integration of national fitness and national health in Jiangsu.
Dongcheng Sports Park, located in Huai’an Economic and Technological Development Zone, has comprehensive sports halls, football fields, fitness trails, etc. This piece of idle land, which was once used for piling garbage, has been renovated and turned into a good place for people to exercise and relax in the morning.
In order to solve the problem of “where to exercise” for the masses, Jiangsu took the lead in proposing and building a “10-minute sports fitness circle” in urban communities in the country, and took the lead in realizing full coverage of sports facilities in administrative villages. The province has built 1,016 various sports parks (squares) and more than 12,000 kilometers of fitness trails.
The facilities are well constructed, but also need to be well maintained. Since last year, our province has carried out special governance work on the management and maintenance of outdoor fitness facilities for all people, and plans to establish a long-term closed-loop mechanism of “construction, management and maintenance” in two years. For more than a year, 188,000 pieces of equipment at 28,961 sites in 28 counties (cities, districts) have achieved closed-loop management, and the management of all national fitness venues in the province has entered the era of intelligence and data.
Jiangsu has held the Provincial National Fitness Games, National Fitness Linkage, Youth Sunshine Sports League, “Charming Jiangsu’s Most Beautiful Sports“, Senior Sports Festival and other provincial large-scale mass events for many years, e-sports, orienteering, sailing (air) Emerging projects such as models are in the ascendant.
Under the call of “driving 300 million people to participate in ice and snow sports“, Jiangsu built a batch of ice and snow sports facilities, and carried out activities such as ice and snow carnivals and youth ice and snow training camps according to local conditions. Fun and interesting ice and snow activities have greatly enriched the spiritual and cultural life of the masses.
National fitness has both “quantity” and “quality”. There is a free “National Fitness Station” in the lobby of Yangzhou Swimming and Fitness Center, which provides citizens with 12 physical measurement functions such as blood pressure, vital capacity, and weight. Citizens can receive “tailor-made” exercise prescriptions based on the physical test reports. Under the guidance of scientific fitness, the qualified rate of national physique in the province reached 93.1%, and there were more than 300,000 social sports instructors in the province. Jiangsu took the lead in building a demonstration area for the national public sports service system.
Open and diverse, with sufficient reserve of competitive sports talents
At the Oregon World Athletics Championships held not long ago, Jiangsu athlete Wang Jianan won the men’s long jump gold medal, writing a new chapter for Chinese track and field and even Asian track and field.
On the field, Jiangsu Athletics ranked first in the country in terms of strength, and handed over a satisfactory answer to the motherland and the people. Outside the arena, the layout of sports events in Jiangsu has been optimized, the team is open to competition, and the talent pool is sufficient. Open and diverse competitive sports are becoming another bright business card in Jiangsu.
On the field, Jiangsu athletes surpassed themselves and climbed the peak with a fighting attitude. Last summer, swimmer Zhang Yufei won 2 gold medals and 2 silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics, winning applause from the world. Jiangsu athletes won 2 golds, 5 silvers and 3 bronzes on behalf of the Chinese team, making Jiangsu contributions to the successful completion of the Tokyo Olympic Games by the Chinese sports delegation. In the 14th National Games, Jiangsu athletes won 42 golds, 35 silvers and 39 bronzes, breaking two national records, ranking fourth in the number of gold medals and third in the number of medals. In various national top professional leagues, the Jiangsu women’s football team achieved the 2019 championship, the Women’s Super League and the FA Cup “Grand Slam”, and the Jiangsu men’s volleyball team won the 2019-2020 season league runner-up.
In the past 4 years, Jiangsu has continued to promote the joint establishment of excellent sports teams by provinces, municipalities, schools, enterprises, clubs and associations, explored and innovated the mechanism of joint establishment of provincial excellent sports teams, and encouraged social sports institutions to jointly establish provincial excellent sports teams and undertake comprehensive activities. Sex Games are preparing for competition tasks, and the multi-open competition team-building model is becoming more and more mature. In the 14th National Games, the joint team won 11 golds, 3 silvers and 15 bronzes. The number of gold medals exceeded 1/4 of the total number of gold medals of the delegation. The Jiangsu Province Equestrian Team, jointly organized by the Provincial Sports Bureau, Wuxi Sports Bureau, Jiangyin Sports Bureau and Heilan Group, has continued to deliver outstanding knights to the national team in recent years. In the individual event of the 14th National Games equestrian triathlon, Jiangsu player Bao Yingfeng successfully won the championship.
Surging kinetic energy, the sports industry develops faster
National fitness will bloom more, and the sports industry will be full of infinite vitality.
In the past four years, Jiangsu has successfully established 31 national sports industry bases. Nanjing, Suzhou and Changzhou have been selected as the first batch of national sports consumption pilot cities. 28 counties (cities and districts) have been identified as provincial sports consumption city pilot units, and 102 provinces have been dynamically identified. It has built a sports industry base, 62 sports service complexes, created 3 provincial-level characteristic sports towns, and 53 projects have been selected as excellent sports tourism projects in China.
Over the past four years, the overall development level of Jiangsu’s sports industry has maintained a leading position in the country. In 2020, the total scale of the province’s sports industry will reach 488.180 billion yuan, accounting for about 1/6 of the country; the added value of the province’s sports industry will reach 164.179 billion yuan, accounting for 1.60% of the province’s GDP. The proportion reached 67.2%.
The market main body of Jiangsu sports industry continues to grow. Jiangsu Jinling Sports and Huaian Gongchuang Turf were successfully listed on the main board, and a number of innovative sports companies were listed on the New Third Board. By the end of 2020, the province had a total of 38,255 various sports industry legal entities and industrial activity units.
In mid-June this year, the Suzhou Sports Consumption Festival opened. More than 10 sports companies set up stalls on Shiquan Street to attract citizens to take photos, consult and experience. In Jiangsu, new models of “sports +” and “+sports” integrated consumption and new business formats have been continuously incubated. 12 provincial-level sports promotion and health centers have been piloted successively, and a series of youth sports clubs have been cultivated. 2 units have been selected as national sports tourism demonstration bases.
While emphasizing “supporting the big and strengthening”, the special fund for the development of the sports industry in Jiangsu Province has increased its support for sports fitness, sports training, sports events, etc. Since 2011, a total of 995 million yuan has been allocated to support a total of 1,245 projects. For seven consecutive years, the central and provincial sports venues have been granted free and low-cost opening subsidy funds. Last year, 118 venues were subsidized with 73.08 million yuan. Since 2017, our province has issued a total of 260 million yuan in sports consumption coupons for five consecutive years.
