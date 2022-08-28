Original title: National fitness widely participates in the arena and climbs the peak

□ Our reporter Yao Yiyi

On August 28th, the 20th Provincial Games will be opened in Taizhou, and the province’s sports development level will usher in another major review.

In the four years since the 19th Provincial Games, the public service system for national fitness in our province has become more complete, the development of competitive sports has become more diversified, and the sports industry has become more innovative. The province’s sports system thoroughly implements General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on sports work, focuses on promoting high-quality development at the forefront and composes a new chapter of “strong, prosperous, beautiful and high” new Jiangsu modernization, and drives Jiangsu sports to fully integrate into the economy and society with a positive attitude. overall development.

Improve the public service system,

National fitness level is higher

In the past four years, Jiangsu has always adhered to the national strategy of national fitness, strengthened the construction of fitness venues and facilities, continuously improved the public sports service system, and achieved deep integration of national fitness and national health in Jiangsu.

Dongcheng Sports Park, located in Huai’an Economic and Technological Development Zone, has comprehensive sports halls, football fields, fitness trails, etc. This piece of idle land, which was once used for piling garbage, has been renovated and turned into a good place for people to exercise and relax in the morning.

In order to solve the problem of “where to exercise” for the masses, Jiangsu took the lead in proposing and building a “10-minute sports fitness circle” in urban communities in the country, and took the lead in realizing full coverage of sports facilities in administrative villages. The province has built 1,016 various sports parks (squares) and more than 12,000 kilometers of fitness trails.

The facilities are well constructed, but also need to be well maintained. Since last year, our province has carried out special governance work on the management and maintenance of outdoor fitness facilities for all people, and plans to establish a long-term closed-loop mechanism of “construction, management and maintenance” in two years. For more than a year, 188,000 pieces of equipment at 28,961 sites in 28 counties (cities, districts) have achieved closed-loop management, and the management of all national fitness venues in the province has entered the era of intelligence and data.

Jiangsu has held the Provincial National Fitness Games, National Fitness Linkage, Youth Sunshine Sports League, “Charming Jiangsu’s Most Beautiful Sports“, Senior Sports Festival and other provincial large-scale mass events for many years, e-sports, orienteering, sailing (air) Emerging projects such as models are in the ascendant.

Under the call of “driving 300 million people to participate in ice and snow sports“, Jiangsu built a batch of ice and snow sports facilities, and carried out activities such as ice and snow carnivals and youth ice and snow training camps according to local conditions. Fun and interesting ice and snow activities have greatly enriched the spiritual and cultural life of the masses.

National fitness has both “quantity” and “quality”. There is a free “National Fitness Station” in the lobby of Yangzhou Swimming and Fitness Center, which provides citizens with 12 physical measurement functions such as blood pressure, vital capacity, and weight. Citizens can receive “tailor-made” exercise prescriptions based on the physical test reports. Under the guidance of scientific fitness, the qualified rate of national physique in the province reached 93.1%, and there were more than 300,000 social sports instructors in the province. Jiangsu took the lead in building a demonstration area for the national public sports service system.

Open and diverse, with sufficient reserve of competitive sports talents

At the Oregon World Athletics Championships held not long ago, Jiangsu athlete Wang Jianan won the men’s long jump gold medal, writing a new chapter for Chinese track and field and even Asian track and field.

On the field, Jiangsu Athletics ranked first in the country in terms of strength, and handed over a satisfactory answer to the motherland and the people. Outside the arena, the layout of sports events in Jiangsu has been optimized, the team is open to competition, and the talent pool is sufficient. Open and diverse competitive sports are becoming another bright business card in Jiangsu.

On the field, Jiangsu athletes surpassed themselves and climbed the peak with a fighting attitude. Last summer, swimmer Zhang Yufei won 2 gold medals and 2 silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics, winning applause from the world. Jiangsu athletes won 2 golds, 5 silvers and 3 bronzes on behalf of the Chinese team, making Jiangsu contributions to the successful completion of the Tokyo Olympic Games by the Chinese sports delegation. In the 14th National Games, Jiangsu athletes won 42 golds, 35 silvers and 39 bronzes, breaking two national records, ranking fourth in the number of gold medals and third in the number of medals. In various national top professional leagues, the Jiangsu women’s football team achieved the 2019 championship, the Women’s Super League and the FA Cup “Grand Slam”, and the Jiangsu men’s volleyball team won the 2019-2020 season league runner-up.

Editor: