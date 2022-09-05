Home Sports National Gymnastics Championships kick off in Hangzhou, Zhejiang – Xinhua English.news.cn
National Gymnastics Championships kick off in Hangzhou, Zhejiang – Xinhua English.news.cn

National Gymnastics Championships kick off in Hangzhou, Zhejiang – Xinhua English.news.cn

This is the scene of the game filmed on September 4.

This is the scene of the game filmed on September 4.

On the same day, the 2022 National Gymnastics Championships of "Charming Hangzhou" kicked off at the Huanglong Gymnasium in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. The first day of the competition is the men's qualifying round and the team final.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 4, Shanghai team player Wu Yutang competes in the parallel bars.

On September 4, Shanghai team player Wu Yutang competes in the parallel bars.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 4, Hunan team player Zhang Boheng greeted before the pommel horse competition.

On September 4, Hunan team player Zhang Boheng greeted before the pommel horse competition.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 4, Guangdong team player Chen Zhiyi competes in the vault.

On September 4, Guangdong team player Chen Zhiyi competes in the vault.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 4, Hunan team player Zhang Boheng competes in the parallel bars.

On September 4, Hunan team player Zhang Boheng competes in the parallel bars.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 4, Hunan team player Zhang Boheng was in the ring competition.

On September 4, Hunan team player Zhang Boheng was in the ring competition.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 4, Hunan team player Luo Yongsheng (left) helped teammate Li Yi prepare before the parallel bars competition.

On September 4, Hunan team player Luo Yongsheng (left) helped teammate Li Yi prepare before the parallel bars competition.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 4, Shanghai team player Tang Long competes on the horizontal bar.

On September 4, Shanghai team player Tang Long competes on the horizontal bar.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 4th, Hunan team players transitioned between games.

On September 4th, Hunan team players transitioned between games.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

