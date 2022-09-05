This is the scene of the game filmed on September 4.

On the same day, the 2022 National Gymnastics Championships of “Charming Hangzhou” kicked off at the Huanglong Gymnasium in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. The first day of the competition is the men’s qualifying round and the team final.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 4, Shanghai team player Wu Yutang competes in the parallel bars.

On the same day, the 2022 National Gymnastics Championships of “Charming Hangzhou” kicked off at the Huanglong Gymnasium in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. The first day of the competition is the men’s qualifying round and the team final.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 4, Hunan team player Zhang Boheng greeted before the pommel horse competition.

On the same day, the 2022 National Gymnastics Championships of “Charming Hangzhou” kicked off at the Huanglong Gymnasium in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. The first day of the competition is the men’s qualifying round and the team final.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 4, Guangdong team player Chen Zhiyi competes in the vault.

On the same day, the 2022 National Gymnastics Championships of “Charming Hangzhou” kicked off at the Huanglong Gymnasium in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. The first day of the competition is the men’s qualifying round and the team final.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 4, Hunan team player Zhang Boheng competes in the parallel bars.

On the same day, the 2022 National Gymnastics Championships of “Charming Hangzhou” kicked off at the Huanglong Gymnasium in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. The first day of the competition is the men’s qualifying round and the team final.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 4, Hunan team player Zhang Boheng was in the ring competition.

On the same day, the 2022 National Gymnastics Championships of “Charming Hangzhou” kicked off at the Huanglong Gymnasium in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. The first day of the competition is the men’s qualifying round and the team final.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 4, Hunan team player Luo Yongsheng (left) helped teammate Li Yi prepare before the parallel bars competition.

On the same day, the 2022 National Gymnastics Championships of “Charming Hangzhou” kicked off at the Huanglong Gymnasium in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. The first day of the competition is the men’s qualifying round and the team final.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 4, Shanghai team player Tang Long competes on the horizontal bar.

On the same day, the 2022 National Gymnastics Championships of “Charming Hangzhou” kicked off at the Huanglong Gymnasium in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. The first day of the competition is the men’s qualifying round and the team final.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 4th, Hunan team players transitioned between games.

On the same day, the 2022 National Gymnastics Championships of “Charming Hangzhou” kicked off at the Huanglong Gymnasium in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. The first day of the competition is the men’s qualifying round and the team final.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

[

责编：刘希尧 ]