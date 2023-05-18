Home » National team: Ice hockey: MacLeod new women’s national coach
Status: 05/17/2023 11:56 a.m

Jeff MacLeod is the new national coach of the German women’s national ice hockey team. The previous assistant coach will officially take up his new position on June 1, as announced by the German Ice Hockey Federation.

The Canadian-born and former professional is to professionalize the women’s national team and also strengthen the entire field of women’s ice hockey in Germany. The 52-year-old succeeds Thomas Schädler.

“With Jeff MacLeod we have decided on a new national coach, from whom we expect fresh impetus to continue to reposition ourselves. Jeff is a very experienced coach,” said DEB sports director Christian Künast.

