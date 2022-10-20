Stellar debut for the blue: “I could have done better.” He is the third player in the last 30 years to make his debut with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Williamson leads New Orleans, with Booker and Ayton Phoenix beats Dallas

Simone Sandri @simonesandri



Really positive NBA debut for Paolo Banchero, New Orleans dominates Brooklyn while Phoenix has the better of Dallas.

Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic 113-109 — Paolo Banchero looks great at the NBA. The blue signs a performance with all the trimmings, closed with 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists and becomes only the third player in the last 30 years to score at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists on his debut in the Lega pro a stars and stripes. To keep company with the former Duke in this special ranking there are only LeBron James and Grant Hill. “I could have done better – Banchero is not satisfied – but I can’t complain about how I played”. Dragged by Paolo Banchero, the Magic start great but must suffer the return of the Pistons: the 40 points in the second quarter are decisive.

Detroit: Bogdanovic 24 (2/6, 6/10, 2/2 tl), Ivey 19, Cunningham 18. Rimbalzi: Duran 10. Assist: Cunningham 10.

Orlando: BANCHERO 27 (11/18, 5/7 tl, with 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks and 4 turnover in 35 ‘). Suggs 21 (4/5, 4/6, 1/1 tl), Wagner 20, Ross 13. Rebounds: Carter Jr. 11. Assist: Wagner 5.

Brooklyn Nets-New Orleans Pelicans 108-130 — One of the most hyped teams of this season immediately flexes its muscles by going to win with great personality at the Barclays Center. The challenge that sees the return of two superstars absent throughout the past season, Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson, is dominated by the talent of New Orleans who returns to the NBA with 25 points and nine rebounds, also signing games with applause in series. Simmons (four points, five rebounds and five assists) shows flashes of his talent, but the Nets struggle to contain Nola’s attack and are humiliated on the rebound (61-39). 32 points for Durant, 28 for an excellent Ingram.

Brooklyn: Durant 32 (9/15, 2/6, 8/9 tl), Mills 16, Irving 15. Rimbalzi: Claxton 10. Assist: Simmons, Irving 5.

New Orleans:Ingram 28 (8/13, 2/4, 6/9 tl), Williamson 25, McCollum 21. Rimbalzi: Valanciunas 13. Assist: McCollum 6.

Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks 107-105 — A 22-point lead in the third quarter to the Mavericks isn’t enough to get the better of the Suns. Booker and Ayton set the pace for Phoenix’s comeback, who got back on track in the second part of the third fraction to finally overcome Dallas with Lee’s basket nine seconds from the siren. The triple at the end of Doncic (35 points, nine rebounds and six assists) does not find the retina, the Suns so, despite an AC CP3 (1/6 from the field with nine assists) can celebrate.

Phoenix:Booker 28 (9/19, 1/1, 7/7 tl), Ayton 18, Johnson 15. Rimbalzi: Bridges 11. Assist: Paul, Booker 9.

Dallas:Doncic 35 (8/13, 2/10, 13/13 tl), Wood 25, Dinwiddie 15. Rimbalzi: Doncic 9. Assist: Doncic 6.

Utah Jazz-Denver Nuggets 123-102 — The Jazz produce a cheering performance, play a fun basketball and destroy the Nuggets, a team that with the recoveries of Porter Jr. and Murray wants to aim high this season. Domina Sexton (20 points in 21 ‘), Markkanen makes himself heard from the perimeter and coach Will Hardy can celebrate his first victory as head coach. The debut in the NBA also arrives for Simone Fontecchio who enters the field at 55 ” from the siren.

Utah:Sexton 20 (5/8, 1/4, 7/8 tl), Markkanen 17, Gay 16. Rimbalzi: Vanderbilt 12. Assist: Conley 8.

Denver: Jokic 27 (11/14, 1/3, 2/2 tl), Gordon 22, Porter Jr. 15. Rimbalzi: Gordon 10. Assist: Caldwell-Pope, Jokic 6.

Minnesota Timberwolves-Oklahoma City 115-108 — Minnesota slows down dangerously in the third period but in the end manages to regain the reins of the match and take home the victory against Okc. Positive debut in the Timberwolves jersey for the Frenchman Rudy Gobert, who dominates the painted area and closes with 23 points and 16 rebounds.

Minnesota: Gobert 23 (10/15, 3/5 tl), McDaniels 19, Russell 20. Rimbalzi: Gobert 16. Assist: Towns, Edwards 7.

Oklahoma City:Gilgeous-Alexander 32 (10/17, 2/6, 6/6 tl), Giddey 14, Mann 12. Rimbalzi: Giddey 11. Assist: Gilgeous-Alexander 5.

Memphis Grizzlies-New York Knicks 115-112 d.t.s. — With an excellent second half, the Knicks put back a game that seemed compromised and then dragged it to extra time with Reddish’s triple three seconds from the siren. In the overtime, however, Memphis closes all speeches. Usual performance of applause for Ja Morant: 34 points and nine assists.

Memphis:Morant 34 (8/18, 3/6, 9/11 tl), Aldama 18, Bane 16. Rimbalzi: Adams 14. Assist: Morant 9.

New York: Randle 24 (7/10, 2/6, 4/5 tl), Reddish 22, Hartenstein 16. Rimbalzi: Randle 11. Assist: Brunson 9.

Toronto Raptors-Cleveland Cavaliers 108-105 — The 31 points of the new signing are not enough Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland, ahead of eight points at the end of the third period, collapses in the final stage and is overtaken by the Raptors in Canada. 23 points and 11 rebounds for an excellent Siakam.

Toronto: Siakam 23 (8/17, 1/3, 4/8 p.m.), Trent Jr. (23). 19, Anunoby 18. Rebates: Siakam 11. Assists: Barnes

Cleveland: Mitchell 31 (10/13, 2/8, 5/6 tl), Osman 17, Mobley 14. Rimbalzi: Allen 10. Assist: Mitchell 9.

Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls 108-116 — No LaVine, no problem. The absence of the former Chicago All Star does not stop the Bulls, in fact a super DeRozan (37 points) thinks about knocking out the Heat in South Beach. The Chicago guard changes gears in the second half, scoring 28 of his 37 points, Nikola Vucevic’s performance is also very solid: 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Miami: Butler 24 (5/11, 14/16 tl), Herro 23, Strus 22. Reimbursements: Adebayo 9. Assists: Lowry 4.

Chicago:DeRozan 37 (12/19, 2/3, 7/11 tl), Dosunmu 17, Vucevic 15. Rimbalzi: Vucevic 17. Assist: DeRozan 9.

Indiana Pacers-Washington Wizards 107-114 — The Wizards rely on the Beal-Kuzma duo and overtake Indiana, the team most suspected of ending the season at the end of the Eastern Conference. Good debut for the interesting rookie Mathurin (19 points and seven rebounds).

Indiana: Haliburton 26 (7/12, 3/6, 3/3 tl), Mathurin 19, Hield, Smith 16. Rimbalzi: Hield 10. Assist: Haliburton 7.

Washington: Beal 23 (7/10, 2/7, 3/3 tl), Kuzma 22, Barton 17. Rimbalzi: Kuzma 13. Assist: Beal, Morris 6.

Sacramento Kings-Portland Trail Blazers 108-115 — Grant’s game from three to 50 ” from the siren brings the Blazers back to the front and so they pass to Sacramento. Lillard, in his first NBA game since January, signs 20 points and eight assists, 33 points, however, for Fox.

Sacramento: Fox 33 (7/12, 5/9, 4/5 tl), Huerter 23, Davis 14. Rimbalzi: Barnes 8. Assist: Fox 7.

Portland:Grant 23 (2/8, 3/3, 10/13 tl), Simons 22, Lillard 20. Rimbalzi: Winslow, Grant 8. Assist: Lillard 8.

Atlanta Hawks-Houston Rockets 117-107 — Good debut for the new Atlanta backcourt which already shows a surprising amalgamation. Former Spurs Murray signs 20 points and 11 assists, Young scores 23 points and 13 assists, leading the Hawks to victory over the Rockets.

Atlanta:Collins 24 (7/10, 2/2, 4/4 tl), Young 23, Hunter 22. Rimbalzi: Okongwu 9. Assist: Young 13.

Houston: Porter Jr. 21 (6/14, 3/5), Smith Jr . 17, Green 16. Rebounds: Sengun, Fernando 9. Assists: Fernando, Porter Jr. 7.

San Antonio Spurs-Charlotte Hornets 102-129 — It will be a long season for the Spurs who are dominated by the Hornets in San Antonio. With LaMelo Ball in the pits Terry Rozier (24 points) will take care of Charlotte’s attack against the Texan team.

Saint Anthony: Johnson 20 (5/10, 3/7, 1/2 tl), Jones, Poeltl 14. Rebounds: Johnson 11. Assist: First 5.

Charlotte: Rozier 24 (6/12, 4/7), Hayward 20, Richards 19. Rimbalzi: Richards 10. Assist: Rozier 6.