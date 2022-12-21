Home Sports NBA Composite: Wizards end 10-game losing streak, Warriors suffer 15th loss in away game – yqqlm
NBA Composite: Wizards end 10-game losing streak, Warriors suffer 15th away loss

Xinhua News Agency, Washington, December 20th. The 2022-2023 NBA regular season will play five more games on the 20th. Among them, the Washington Wizards narrowly beat the Phoenix Suns by 3 points in an away game, ending a ten-game losing streak; The New York Knicks have lost 15 times on the road this season.

The Wizards and the Suns each lack a main player in this campaign, the Wizards lack Porzingis, and the Suns lack Booker. The Suns still took the lead with more than 4 minutes left in the fourth quarter, but the Wizards “second-year” rookie Avdija made six consecutive fouls and made all six free throws, teaming up with Bill and Kuzma to play a 15:0 climax . In the last less than 24 seconds, Suns guard Shamet hit 3 three-pointers, but in the end he was unable to recover, and the Wizards narrowly won 113:110. In this campaign, Shamet scored a career-high 31 points, and the Wizards “Double Star” Kuzma and Bill scored 29 and 27 points respectively.

Without Curry and Wiggins, the Golden State Warriors suffered a disastrous away game. Six New York Knicks scored in double figures and ushered in a big victory at 132:94. The Warriors have lost 15 of their 17 games this season on the road, compared to a total of 19 in the regular season last season.

In other games, the Miami Heat collapsed in the third quarter and lost to the Chicago Bulls 103:113 at home; the Utah Jazz made great efforts in the second half and beat the Detroit Pistons 126:111 away; the Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Ashes 105:91 at home Bears.

