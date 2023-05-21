NBA Draft, also the Lottery Picks of Rockets and Mavs on the market?

To date, the 2023 NBA Draft has only one certainty, namely that the San Antonio Spurs will bet on Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick.

From the two onwards it’s all to be decided, with many scenarios at stake and various franchises ready to give up their choice in the Lottery.

According to Michael Scottoamong the situations to keep an eye on – in addition to Portland – there would be those of the Rockets (N.4), and Mavs (N.10).

The Rockets GM has repeatedly stated his intention to make a decisive step forward in the next offseason, and could use the choice to improve the roster with a player more ready than a rookie. In addition, the Texan team already has 7 players with rookie contracts plus the under 23s Porter Jr and Martin Jr.

For the Mavs the situation is similar, as the Front Office will try at all costs to improve the supporting cast around Luka Doncic and – if he resigns – Kyrie Irving.