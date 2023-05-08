NBA: James Harden stars as Philadelphia 76ers level series with Boston Celtics

James Harden (left) scored 42 points in the game

James Harden starred as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics in overtime to level their play-off series at 2-2.

Harden scored to send the game into overtime then made the decisive three-pointer to give the 76ers a 116-115 win.

Philadelphia led for much of the game before a late Boston surge helped them move into the lead.

But Harden’s 42-point game meant the two sides go into game five all square.

“I put the work in and it was all about being aggressive. Tonight it was really do or die,” Harden said.

He was supported by Joel Embiid, who scored 34 points, while Jayson Tatum (24), Jaylen Brown (23) and Marcus Smart (21) had helped to keep the Celtics in the game until the dying seconds.

Smart thought he had won it for Boston but his last-ditch three-pointer came after the buzzer.

Game five in the Eastern Conference play-off semi-final series is on Tuesday.