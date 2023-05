1/11

ALL SEEDS REPRESENTED IN SECOND ROUND | For the first time in NBA history, all seeds from 1 (Denver) to 8 (Miami) were represented in the second round of the playoffs, including Boston (2), Philadelphia (3), Phoenix (4), New York (5), Golden State (6) and Los Angeles Lakers (7). It has never happened before that a team with the number 7 and one with the number 8 advance in the same postseason beyond the first round