The 36 points of the Wizards wing weigh more than the performance of the Slovenian, tarnished. Portland makes the hit in New Orleans. Miami party at extra time against Charlotte

Davide Piasentini @davide_piase



After the searing defeat of Orlando, Dallas also falls to Washington, which brings home an important result without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis but with a majestic Kyle Kuzma (36 points) to sign the decisive plays. Authoritative victories, however, for Atlanta over Philadelphia and for Portland (without Lillard), which in New Orleans is the sixth success in seven away games played so far. Finally, Miami rejoices in the extra time against Charlotte, propelled by a Jimmy Butler with 35 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

Washington- Dallas 113-105 — Without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis but with a sparkling Kyle Kuzma, the Washington Wizards (6-6) regulate the Dallas Mavericks practice (6-5) despite an unpromising start to the game. The Texans, in fact, had started 22-8, giving the clear impression of being able to control the rhythms and technical contents of the race but so, except for the opening quarter, it was not. Washington has grown, has remained united in the two halves and has gradually built the credibility and boldness to take home the victory. Kyle Kuzma the decisive man with his 36 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists but, above all, the important baskets in the 4th period and a considerable amount of character and personality imprinted on the game. Dallas did not convince by attitude and proposal and is perhaps paying for the small moment of fogging of Luka Doncic, who in the first nine games had done extraordinary things offensively, always climbing over 30 points. The Mavs away record at the moment is 1-4, too far (for now) from the team’s ambitions. See also It was revealed that the Chinese Basketball Association did not agree with Li Yueru’s participation in the WNBA. Expert: There are many women’s basketball events this year – yqqlm

Washington: Kuzma 36 (14/26, 5/11 da tre, 3/3 tl), Hachimura 23, Barton 14. Rimbalzi: Kuzma 11. Assist: Kuzma 6.

Dallas: Dinwiddie 33 (11/17, 7/12 p.m., 4/4 p.m.), Doncic 22, Hardaway Jr. (22). 16. Rebates: Doncic 9. Assists: Dinwiddie

Atlanta-Philadelphia 104-95 — The Hawks (8-4) win with a small final thrill the home game against the Philadelphia 76ers (5-7), also orphans of James Harden, and continue to push very hard to the east. Nate McMillan’s team had been good at breaking the balance in their favor in the 3rd quarter, creating a separation with the opponent, but in the final, against Philly reserves, they almost managed to recover about twenty points ahead (Sixers arrived at -7). Danger escaped, therefore, also thanks to the performances of Trae Young (26 points) and a monumental Clint Capela with 18 points and 20 rebounds. On the other hand solid Joel Embiid (26 points and 13 rebounds) but subdued Tyrese Maxey (15 points and 5/17 shooting), who in the absence of Harden plays the role of second violin. Doc Rivers’ team is still looking for continuity and perhaps even a defined identity.

Atlanta: Young 26 (7/21, 2/8 of three, 10/10 tl), Capela 18, Hunter 14. Rebounds: Capela 20. Assists: Murray 8.

Philadelphia: Embiid 26 (9/18, March 0/3, 8/10 p.m.), Maxey 15, Harris 12. Reimbursements: Embiid 13. Assists: Maxey 5.

New Orleans- Portland 95-106 — Portland (9-3) confirms itself as an away team by taking their sixth victory in seven games away from Oregon in New Orleans. The absence of Damian Lillard, out for the fourth consecutive match, did not hinder the credible basketball proposal of the Blazers, who seemed more balanced, faster, in the plays and in the thinking, and creative. of the opponents The match against the Pelicans (6-6) was decided by an 11-2 run in the 4th period that split the game in two. For Portland, Jerami Grant (27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and 1 block) and Anfernee Simons (23 points and 6 assists) the brightest. Two absolute certainties to make up for the lack of Lillard. In the Pels, good Zion Williamson (29 points), whose plays did not manage to tie the overall performance of him, while the former CJ McCollum was kept 1/7 of three from the defense of the Blazers. See also Analysis | 2021 draft rearrangement: No. 1 pick remains unchanged, No. 2, Mobley, No. 2, No. 28, Barnes, No. 2 – yqqlm

New Orleans: Williamson 29 (9/14, 1/1 from three, 10/15 t), Murphy III 16, Ingram 14. Rebounds: Valanciunas 11. Assists: McCollum 7.

Portland: Grant 27 (10/20, 4/8 da tre, 3/% tl), Simons 23, Hart 17. Rimbalzi: Grant 8. Assist: Simons 6.

Miami-Charlotte 117-112 (OT) — Miami (5-7) has complicated life beyond measure and needed the best Jimmy Butler of the season, author of 35 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals, to get the better of the Charlotte Hornets (3-10) in extra time . Yet the Heat had managed to build a +15 during the match and even a +12 in the 4th period but without the 8 consecutive points of their star at the end of the regulation they would probably have lost the game. The victory, however, has arrived and for the guys of coach Spoelstra it is more than important to have obtained it, given the unhappy period they are experiencing, even in this way. Charlotte has always been down but in the end she really believed in it, finding a 12-0 run that brought her into contact for the first time in the last quarter. Too many inaccuracies for coach Steve Clifford’s men (21 turnovers which cost 30 points conceded) and the impression of not being a team mentored for success. Despite the dilapidated advantage and a few too many imperfections in the basketball proposal, the Heat wanted this victory much more.

Miami: Butler 35 (11/19, 0/1 third, 13/15 tl), Adebayo 18, Robinson 14. Rebounds: Adebayo 14. Assists: Butler eight.

Charlotte: Oubre Jr. 29 (11/20, 7/13 da tre), Rozier 22, McDaniels 16. Rimbalzi: Plumlee 15. Assist: Smith Jr. 8. See also Cagliari with the patches against Genoa