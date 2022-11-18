Fifth success in a row for Sacramento: Fox and Monk decisive against San Antonio

Simone Sandri @simonesandri



Good performance by the Nets who pass to Portland, Sacramento conquers the fifth consecutive success against San Antonio while the Clippers celebrate the return of Leonard by beating the Pistons.

Portland Trail Blazers-Brooklyn Nets 107-109 — The Nets’ best performance this season gives the New York team a photo-finish win in Portland. O’Neale’s tap-in at the end allows Brooklyn to close the long trip to the West with a victory, on Sunday at the Barclays Center then Kyrie Irving should also return, who seems to have received the ok from the property after the suspension. Against the Blazers there is some good news for Brooklyn’s technical staff starting with the best game in the Nets jersey produced by Ben Simmons: 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Triple double (11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists) instead for the match winner O’Neale while KD as usual does the KD and scores 35 points. The Nets manage to limit Lillard in the final fraction and thus bring home a success that boosts morale.

Portland:Lillard 25 (5/12, 3/12, 6/6 tl), Simons 24, Sharpe 20. Rimbalzi: Nurkic 8. Assist: Lillard 11.

Brooklyn: Durant 35 (12/18, 1/4, 8/10 tl), Watanabe 20, Simmons, Harris 15. Rimbalzi: Simmons 12. Assist: O’Neale 11.

The excellent moment of Sacramento continues that with another offensive performance of great thickness beats San Antonio and thus conquers the fifth consecutive victory. The Kings once again rely on the plays of an excellent Fox (28 points and eight assists) and receive a fundamental contribution from the bench from Monk: 26 points in 28′ on the floor. Sacramento, who shoots 58% from the field, runs away by posting a 24-7 run between the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the final fraction. Twenty-nine points for Vassell.

Sacramento:Fox 28 (9/12, 2/3, 4/4 tl), Monk 26, Sabonis, Barnes 16. Rimbalzi: Sabonis, Barnes 8. Assist: Fox 8.

Saint Anthony: Vassell 29 (7/10, 4/9, 3/5 tl), Bates-Diop 16, Jones 15. Rimbalzi: Poeltl 7. Assist: Sochan 5.

Los Angeles Clippers-Detroit Pistons 96-91 — The Clippers finally find Kawhi Leonard, in the pits due to a right knee problem since October 23, and overcome Detroit. Los Angeles starts with the handbrake on but accelerates in the second half. Leonard struggles to find rhythm in his shooting and ends up with six points (2/8 from the field), five rebounds and four assists in 25′. Paul George is not very brilliant on an offensive level either: 16 points with 5/18 from the field.

Los Angeles Clippers:Jackson 23 (4/7, 3/5, 6/6 tl), Morris Sr., George 16. Rimbalzi: Zubac 18. Assist: Leonard, Wall 4.

Detroit:Bogdanovic 26 (8/14, 2/4, 4/5 tl), Ivey 18, Bey 11. Rimbalzi: Duren 9. Assist: Ivey 5.