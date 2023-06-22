New contract for Selke: the next step in a Cologne success story

As of: 06/21/2023 9:39 p.m

Despite harsh criticism, 1. FC Köln signed Davie Selke last winter. After half a year, it becomes apparent that the interaction fits. That is why the cooperation continues.

At the beginning of 2023, 1. FC Köln caused a surprise by signing Davie Selke. There was a lot of criticism for this, but that didn’t change the conviction of those responsible. And they got it right. Selke blossomed under coach Steffen Baumgart and showed on matchdays 29 to 32 how helpful his size and power can be for his team. The 28-year-old scored four of his five goals in the second half of the season during this phase, and he single-handedly decided the derby at Bayer Leverkusen (2-1) with his brace.

When he came to Cologne, there were doubts from many sides that Selke could achieve such performances. In the previous five and a half seasons, the striker had only scored twelve goals in the Bundesliga – now there have been five goals in six months in Cologne. Apparently it fits between the club and the player.

Selke: “Found a sporting home”

That’s why the club has now acted. The FC has prematurely extended the contract, which runs until 2024, by two more years. “Davie not only fits in very well as a player, but above all as a person, to FC, to our game idea and to our values,” said managing director Christian Keller.

So it was not a difficult decision for Cologne to expand the cooperation at an early stage – and apparently not for the player either. “I think everything has happened that we had promised from my move to Cologne,” said Selke. “I was enthusiastic about 1. FC Köln right from the start – about the fans and the atmosphere at the home games. For me, the contract extension is also a sign of trust from both sides. I’ve found my sporting home here.”

A candidate for the national team?

Baumgart was particularly impressed by his performances. The coach unconditionally supported Selke from day one, even in the early stages when he still had obvious adjustment problems. In the weeks that followed, the ex-Berliner even showed the necessary quality to play a role in the national team’s plans.

“We only have two centre-forwards: Niclas Füllkrug and Selke. I’m curious to see if he will be looked at completely if he stays healthy and if things continue to work out as indicated. I would put his trust in him,” said the FC coach. In Baumgart’s opinion, the new Selke contract is just the next step in a Cologne success story.

