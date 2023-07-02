New Emc Wave 3 2023, the very interesting SUV at 21,000 euros that challenges Dacia Duster and Dr Evo 5

The low-cost SUV market in Italy expands with the debut of theEmc Wave 3 2023. This mid-size vehicle is manufactured in China and imported into Italy by Eurasia Motor Company, based in Brescia. The design of the car is visually appealing, while the modern interior offers plenty of passenger space.

The basic version of the 2023 EMC Wave 3 does not have a turbocharger and has a torque of 140 Nm at 5,000 rpm, making it slightly less responsive in terms of acceleration. On the other hand, the variant equipped with CVT gearbox (Continuously Variable Transmission) offers greater dynamics. Both versions are equipped as standard with a LPG gas system supplied by the Italian company BRC, allowing for more advantageous running cost management.

The introduction of the 2023 EMC Wave 3 broadens the options available to Italian motorists looking for affordable SUVs, offering an interesting alternative in the mid-size car segment. The choice to include the LPG gas system as standard equipment also reflects the commitment to greater environmental sustainability and a lower impact on operating costs, making this SUV a potentially attractive choice for a wide range of customers. Let’s dive into everything:

Emc Wave 3 is a Front-wheel drive midsize SUVbased on the Chinese Cowin Showjet Pro model, marketed in Italy by the importer Eurasia Motor Company based in Palazzolo sull’Oglio, in the province of Brescia.

Il modern design The vehicle features a large trapezoidal air intake and a slim headlight-mask assembly. The 18-inch wheels give an excellent presence to the sides, where the black inserts connect the windows to the rear window.

The passenger compartment offers ample interior space, although the trunk is slightly reduced due to the 45.5-litre LPG tank, which is supplied as standard by the well-known Italian company BRC. The interior finishes are of good quality, and the dashboard has two integrated displays. The multimedia system does not support Apple CarPlay and Android Autobut offers a less sophisticated smartphone screen mirroring feature.

As far as performance is concerned, the available engine is a 1.5-litre four-cylinderoffered in two variants: one without a turbocharger, which may be unresponsive at low revs and which is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, and one with a turbocharger, which is combined with a continuously variable automatic transmission with nine-speed simulation .

As is often the case with Chinese cars, theEmc Wave 3 2023 it offers many standard accessories usually found on much more expensive cars, including an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, panoramic roof, alarm, automatic climate control, wireless charging for cell phones and 360-degree cameras. However, safety seems to be neglected, as the only driver assistance system available is the lane departure warning.

EMC Wave 3 2023, in its current configuration, is a direct challenge to competing vehicles such as Dacia Duster e Dr Evo 5, presenting itself as an SUV with bi-fuel petrol-LPG engines. The engine installed is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder, with variable power outputs between 113 and 147 HP. The direct injection unit is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox for the naturally aspirated version, while the turbo model is equipped with a continuously variable automatic gearbox. The declared performances indicate an average consumption of 7.3 liters per 100 kilometers for the naturally aspirated version and about 7.9 liters per 100 kilometers for the turbo model.

Emc Wave 3 2023 enters direct competition with vehicles such as Dacia Duster and Dr 5.0, both available in LPG configuration. Compared to the innovative features, this SUV offers a 360-degree camera system and a wireless charger for smartphone devices. Among the driver assistance systems, the lane keeping system and cruise control stand out.

The variant equipped with an automatic gearbox of the EMC Wave 3 is equipped with a keyless system, which allows the remote start of the vehicle and the regulation of the internal temperature. The infotainment features a 10.25-inch touch display controlled via proprietary Easy Connection software. Purchasing this model requires a minimum budget of 21,000 euroswhile the price rises to 24,000 euros in the case of choosing the automatic gearbox.

The customer has the option to select between 5 different color options: Diamond White, Sapphire Blue, Turquoise Blue, Quartz Gray and Ruby Red. Orders for Emc Wave 3 they will be open from September at the 50 dealerships distributed throughout Italy, with a base price of around 21,000 euros.

