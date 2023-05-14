Home » Next damper for Milan after CL defeat
After the Champions League, there was also a severe setback in Serie A: Things are not going as planned for the Italian top club AC Milan at the moment. The “Rossoneri” lost 2-0 away to relegated Spezia Calcio in the game of the 35th round on Saturday. With this result, the Milanese had also lost the derby in the semi-final first leg of the “premier class” against Inter on Wednesday. The local rivals, on the other hand, continued their winning streak with a 4-2 win over Sassuolo.

As a result, Inter managed to jump into third place, tied on points behind Juventus Turin. The “Old Lady” will only play against Cremonese on Sunday. One point behind is Lazio Roma fourth. Fourth place is hugely important as the top four teams are guaranteed a Champions League spot. Milan are four points off after ending a seven-game unbeaten streak in the league. Not a good starting position as there are only three games left on the program.

Przemyslaw Wisniewski (75th) and Salvatore Esposito (85th) caused the surprise late on. Spezia initially improved to 17th position with the same number of points in front of 18th Verona and is currently in the first non-relegation zone.

Inter also won their seventh competitive game thanks to a brace from Romelu Lukaku (41st, 89th), who was in the starting XI this time. The Belgian team striker gave himself the best present on his 30th birthday.

