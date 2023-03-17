Niçois Billal Brahimi in a duel with Sheriff Tiraspol player Mouhamed Diop, during the Europa League Conference match in Nice, March 16, 2023. VALERY HACHE / AFP

For the first time in sixty-three years, OGC Nice will experience a European quarter-final. The Aiglons qualified for the last four of the Europa League Conference, beating the Moldovan team of Sheriff Tiraspol (3-1), Thursday March 16, at the Allianz Riviera. They were the last French representatives in the European Cup.

Already 1-0 winners in the first leg a week ago, the Niçois scored through Gaëtan Laborde (30e), Terem Moffi (53e) and Billal Brahimi (79e). They will know their next opponent after the draw which will be made on Friday at 2 p.m. in Nyon, Switzerland.

Nice, however, left with many handicaps: the team was deprived of Sofiane Diop, Youcef Atal, Antoine Mendy, injured, and Dante, suspended. Worse, the indispensable Hicham Boudaoui, who nevertheless appeared in the group communicated the day before, gave up at the last moment, insufficiently recovered from a blow to the hip received in Nantes on Sunday.

The future Blue Kephren Thuram at the maneuver

No doubt because of all these absentees, the Nice team took time to take the measure of their opponent. Despite her dominance, she started to approach the goals of Ukrainian Maxym Koval late. The Aiglons’ first attempt, signed Aaron Ramsey, slightly deflected for a corner, did not arrive until the 25the minute.

Then, on a counter perfectly launched by Laborde, Nice took the advantage. The ex-Rennais relied on the future Blue, Khephren Thuram, who propelled him towards the opposing goals. After 80 meters of sprint, Laborde offered himself, with a nice dive, a third European goal this season as well as a triumph in front of a crowded Nice kop (1-0, 30e).

Read also: Football: three novices and veterans to open the new chapter of the France team

Relieved, Nice then maintained its vigilance. If the Sheriff only struck once, from a distance, (Moussa Kyabou, 37e), Moffi lacked finesse (45e+1) and Pablo Rosario, of promptness (45e+2) to double the bet.

Little in sight in the first period, Brahimi and Moffi more often took depth after the break. First, the Algerian could not beat Koval (49e). But the Nigerian did not miss it. After a one-two with Rosario, he passed the Moldovan rearguard, before sending a winning cross shot between the legs of Zimbabwean defender Munashe Garananga (2-0, 53e).

Brahimi’s Victorious Charge

This time, however, the men of Didier Digard, relayed by Julien Sablé in the European Cup – UEFA accusing him of not yet holding a professional coaching diploma – lost their concentration. The excellent Burkinabe striker Abdoul Tapsoba sanctioned a series of errors by Melvin Bard and Jean-Clair Todibo (2-1, 55e).

Digard then made four changes at once (67e). He went from a 4-5-1 to a 5-4-1. The people of Nice seemed destabilized for a time, pushed by the opposing pressure. But, after leaving defender Youssouf Ndayishimiye, touched, and bringing in young midfielder Reda Belahyane, Digard rectified. Nice went back to 4-5-1 and regained control of the midfield (75e).

It was enough for Brahimi to sound the charge. Moffi hit the post. But the young Algerian international followed well and ensured a historic qualification (3-1, 79e).

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers European football crushed by the financial power of English clubs