Kindle ends subscriptions to e-magazines and newspapers

Anyone who has subscribed to newspapers and magazines via Amazon Kindle will soon have to look for alternatives: the company announced that it would only deliver issues to subscribers until the end of the billing period. After that, the subscription to variants of selected media specially optimized for Kindle devices, including Die Zeit and the New York Times, ends. New customers have been denied a subscription since March 9 of this year. Existing customers will receive issues by September 4, 2023 at the latest.

Incidentally, the changes have no effect on Kindle Unlimited, which also contains e-magazines and offers access to millions of books and audio books. No separate e-book reader is required for this: With the Kindle application, the desired content can also be displayed on the iPhone and iPad. The service costs EUR 9.99 per month and can be canceled at any time.

Edit iMessages, Dynamic Island and much more: Apple with new videos

The YouTube-Kanal from Apple Germany comes up with some new additions. Three clips offer support for fairly new functions: The group explains how to use the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro (Max) and provides information on the power saving mode and its activation on the Apple Watch. Cupertino also goes into some innovations of iOS 16 that affect iMessage: Finally, users are able to delete messages or edit them – up to five times. However, this option ends 15 minutes after sending a message.



The information videos, which are around 14 seconds long, are brand new Passkeys, screen time and the Focus-Modi. Cupertino emphasizes the influence of legal guardians on the way children can use their iPhone. Configuring focus modes improves on the rudimentary features of Do Not Disturb since iOS 15. With their help, only certain people and messages are put through.