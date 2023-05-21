Home » Nine people died in a crush during a soccer match in El Salvador
Nine people died in a crush during a soccer match in El Salvador

Nine people died in a crush during a soccer match in El Salvador

Nine people died on Saturday in a crowd that had formed at the gates of the Cuscatlán stadium in El Salvador, Central America. A quarter-final of the Salvadoran Football League between Alianza and FAS was underway when the crowd outside the stadium, who had been unable to enter, crowded in and the match was abandoned. Nine people were killed in the crush, Salvador’s Policia Nacional Civil said, and a hundred were injured. Carlos Fuentes, spokesman for the Comandos de Salvamento relief group, ha said: “We have assisted around 500 people, of whom 100 have been transferred to nearby hospitals: some of them are in critical condition”.

