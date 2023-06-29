Novak makes it into the main field

Dennis Novak made it into the main draw at the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon. The 29-year-old from Lower Austria won 6:7 (7/9) 6:3 6:3 6:4 in the third round of qualifying against Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki.

Novak had prevailed in the second round against Charles Broom from Britain 6: 3 6: 4. In the first round he won the Austrian duel against Filip Misolic. Novak is in the Wimbledon main draw for the fifth time after 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022. He achieved his best result so far in 2018 when he made it into the third round.

Sinja Kraus is fighting for participation in the main draw in the afternoon. The 21-year-old (WTA No. 193) meets Slovenian Kaja Juvan (WTA No. 241) in the third qualifying round.

The Championships, Wimbledon

(Great Britain, €52.3m, grass)

Qualification, third round:

Dennis Novak (AUT) Yosuke Watanuki (JPN/8) 6:7 ​​(7/9) 6:3 6:3 6:4 Seventh Round:

Dennis Novak (AUT) Charles Broom (GBR) 6:3 6:4 Gijs Brouwer (NED)

Yuri Rodionov (AUT/11) 7:5 6:3 First round:

Dennis Novak (AUT)

Filip Misolic (AUT/30)

6:3 7:5

Yuri Rodionov (AUT/11) Aziz Dougaz (TUN) 6:3 6:1 Paul Llamas Ruiz (ESP)

Maximilian Neuchrist (AUT) 6:4 7:6 (7/2) Qualification, third round:

Sinja Kraus (AUT) Kaja Juvan (SLO) -:- -:- Second round:

Sinja Kraus (AUT) Raluca Serban (CYP) 6:4 7:5 First Rounds:

Sinja Kraus (AUT) Aliona Bolsova (ESP/12) 5:7 6:4 6:2

