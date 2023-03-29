Home Sports Ocean Race off Cape Horn: Boris Herrmann’s sailor is injured on the king’s stage while she is sleeping
Ocean Race off Cape Horn: Boris Herrmann's sailor is injured on the king's stage while she is sleeping

Ocean Race off Cape Horn: Boris Herrmann’s sailor is injured on the king’s stage while she is sleeping
One of the toughest challenges that team sport has to offer: Boris Herrmann's racing yacht in the Ocean Race

A sailor from Boris Herrmann’s crew was injured on the king’s stage of the Ocean Race. The Dutch woman had been catapulted from her bunk while she was sleeping off Cape Horn. The 26-year-old is being cared for on board, but the conditions at sea are tough.

Ocean race sailor Rosalin Kuiper has suffered head injuries after falling from her bunk. The accident of the 26-year-old from Boris Herrmann’s crew happened on Sunday around 400 nautical miles west of Cape Horn in the South Pacific. The sleeping Dutchwoman was catapulted out of the bunk in an unexpectedly violent movement of the ship. The Malizia team informed this on Monday night.

When she fell, Rosalin Kuiper hit her head so unhappily that she suffered a concussion, a laceration above her right eyebrow that initially bled profusely, and bruises. Team Malizia’s skipper Herrmann coordinated diagnosis and treatment with ocean race doctor Spike Briggs from MSOS (Medical Support Offshore Ltd.). Co-skipper Will Harris and on-board reporter Antoine Auriol had provided first aid.

Malizia defends the lead on the king’s stage

The crew struggles to keep Rosalin Kuiper as calm as possible in the rough seas. “We’re doing what we can to keep the boat stable, but the conditions are incredibly tough. Rosie is really brave and trying to rest,” said co-skipper Will Harris. Team Malizia had described the continuation of the race as the “best option” in view of the remote position of the boat. According to the first statement, the sailor was “on the mend”. Rosalin Kuiper said: “I look like pirate Rosie now.” The guys take very good care of me.”

