Milan, Tomori not called up by England: the reason

Milan, Tomori not called up by England: the reason

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori was not called up by coach Gareth Southgate for England v Germany tonight in Nations League

Fikayo Tomoridefender of Milan, has not been summoned by the Technical Commissioner Gareth Southgate per England-Germany of tonight in Nations League. According to what our editorial team has learned, however, there are no physical problems underlying Southgate’s decision. There are no problems for Tomori who, therefore, will probably return first to Milanello for a technical choice of the English CT. Maldini, anecdotes and background on the present and future of Milan >>>

September 26, 2022 (change September 26, 2022 | 15:48)

