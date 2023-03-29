Home News SUDDEN JOY – Preview on March 30 at the Cinema Astra in Parma
SUDDEN JOY – Preview on March 30 at the Cinema Astra in Parma

National preview on 30 March 2023 at 21:00 at the Cinema Astra in Parma for the documentary “Sudden Joy” by Marco Mazzieri with Chiara Casoli, Stefania Maceri, Simonetta Checchia, Silvia Santospirito, Martina Manzini, Gabriella Carrozza, Sandra Soncini, Loredana Scianna, Samar Amin Abbadi Mahmoud, Noa Aatta, Suna Sritli, Maria Pia Pagliarecci and with Tony Campanozzi.

The film tells the story of the “special day” of the operators of the Parma Anti-Violence Center grappling with a job that does not simply take the form of a profession but involves their entire existence. It is a succession of actions of welcome, support, search for “joy” for the reconstruction of new lives for women who have survived violence.

The documentary is produced by Vertigo Film and Video Type with the patronage of the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Municipality of Parma.

Also scheduled on March 31st and April 3rd, again at the Cinema Astra in Parma.

