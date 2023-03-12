For Sebastian Ofner there was no happy ending on Sunday at the tennis challenger in Antalya, which was endowed with 73,000 euros. The top seeded Styrian lost in the final to the Italian Fabian Marozsan 5:7 0:6 and thus lost his second Challenger final this year after Tenerife.

Ofner has to wait for the fourth title at this level after Astana (2018), Puerto Vallarta (2019) and Prague last year.

Thanks to this week, Ofner has improved from position 160 to 137th place, eleven places behind his previous best position. From Antalya he takes 50 ATP points and gross prize money of 5,820 euros