Ofner storms in Paris main competition – sport.ORF.at

Sebastian Ofner has made it into the main competition of the French Open in Paris. The 27-year-old prevailed in the third qualifying round against Argentinian Facundo Diaz Acosta 7-5 6-3 on Friday. In addition to Ofner (world rankings 118th), Julia Grabher will also compete against a qualifier, Dominic Thiem against Argentinian Pedro Cachin and Jurij Rodionov against Lucas Pouille (FRA) in the main competition.

