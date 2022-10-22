UDINE. It rains in the wet at the Old Wild West: there is another positive, but the match against Cento tonight (Saturday 22 October) at Carnera. In addition to a youth player, Matteo Palumbo, Kashun Sherrill and Vittorio Nobile who fell into the Covid network is also the young Tommaso Fantoma, who is fine but will not be able to play as he should, should and wanted, and a lot, in a match in which Boniciolli’s team will be heavily in emergency in the guards department.



Thus the club communicated the news in a note: “The Apu Old Wild West Udine announces that, following the checks carried out this morning, a new case of positivity to Covid-19 has emerged, which is added to the four already ascertained in recent days. Two further subjects were weakly positive, but following the more in-depth investigations carried out at the Salus in Udine, their negativity was found. Therefore, the match scheduled for tonight at PalaCarnera against Tramec Cento starting at 20.00 and valid for the fourth round of the Serie A2 2022-2023 Red Group will be played regularly ”.

Appointment at Carnera: there will be the debut at home of the American Briscoe on which all the weight of the attack will rest as regards the external together with Mussini. Wing and pivot department in health (at least for now), but very tough game, against a team that is leading with the same points as APU (three wins and zero defeats) that will want to take advantage of the hard times of the hosts.