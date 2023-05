Dino Meneghin offers the forecast for this season finale on La Prealpina: «Olimpia must be careful, especially in the first match, of an opponent like Dinamo who is in great shape after eliminating Venice. Derthona, on the other hand, is a very solid team, but in a series of five races I don’t think he has a chance with Segafredo, due to the values ​​on the pitch».