on social death wishes – breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

The Milan full-back targeted by some Neapolitan fans for the sparks with Lozano and the two fouls that led to Anguissa’s expulsion in the Champions League match at San Siro, the Bologna coach for penalties not granted during the match against Milan in the league

The rivalry between fans becomes a reason for some gratuitous offenses and unacceptable insults on social media. In football, the latest victims are the AC Milan full-back, Theo Hernandez e Thiago Motta, the coach of Bologna, hit and offended by pseudo fans of Napoli and Milan. As for the Frenchman, the photo to celebrate his son’s birthday was flooded with insults: Happy birthday my love, dad loves you, he wrote. In the last few hours, comments have accumulated not only from Rossoneri supporters, who have joined the celebrations of their favorite, but also from Napoli. Theo Hernandez was targeted for the sparks with Lozano and the two fouls that led to Anguissa’s expulsion in the match on Wednesday 12 April, won 1-0 by Milan at San Siro in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Shameful comments, in which one even comes to hope in the death of the Milan player, including a disconcerting you will end up like Vialli, and his little TJ. Unfortunately, social media is a tool where everyone thinks they can say what they want. But nothing happened brother, God always with your family, Rafael Leao’s defense.

The controversy over penalties As mentioned, not just Theo Hernandez. Victim too Thiago Motta, the Bologna coach who drew 1-1 at the Dall’Ara against the Diavolo on Saturday 15 April. A match in which Stefano Pioli protested for two penalties not granted: one for a stomp in the area by Soumaoro on Rebic; the second a few minutes from the gong for a touch of the arm in the rossobl area by Lucumi. At the end of the match, Thiago Motta replied to his AC Milan colleague as follows: The two penalties are absolutely not penalties. Lucumi can only touch the ball with his arm to keep his body balanced. Soumaoro on Rebic? If this is a penalty we go down the street because this is not the game of football. The referee had a good game. Otherwise we’ll ask the warehouse workers to make the shorts with pockets, so we’ll get our hands on that. The ball hits his body first, then his hand. If the contact on Rebic penalty, we can close the football notebook and we all go home. Phrases that on social media, in fact, have unleashed the fury of the haters, with deplorable and vulgar comments: Thiago Motta I hope you end up like Sinisa, the tone of the insults. Or again: I want your second date on Wikipedia, referring to the date of death, after the date of birth. Really vituperative comments, which unfortunately continue to exist. See also Ding Liren equalizes again at World Cup