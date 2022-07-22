Home Sports Ostigard, the first coach: “He can be a starter in Naples, the fans will love him”
The words of the coach who made his debut in the first division

Bjarne Berntsenthe technician who made Leo debut Ostigard in the first division al Viking after following him for two years, he gave an interview to the microphones de The morning. The coach highlights his warrior character, his ability in aerial play and above all his ability to be loved by the fans of his team.

“I had been following him for two years while he was playing in the youth national teams of Norway. Molde gave him out on loan: Unfortunately he only stayed with us for half the year, but I was able to confirm my excellent feelings about him. He has the temperament of someone who never gives up and always wants to win. Sometimes this fiery character plays tricks on him, and even there he will have to improve, trying to stay calmer in some situations. However, I believe that the time has come for him to make a qualitative leap, and Napoli are perfect. I believe that Ostigard can play immediately as a starter for Napoli, especially given the line of four deployed by Spalletti, which is ideal for him. The harder the challenge, the more he gets excited. I’ve always seen him very determined and Maradona’s challenge is perfect for a fighter like him. I am sure that his qualities and his ambitions will marry totally with those of Napoli. Absolutely. But first of all I think he’s a player who gives everything for the shirt, and I’m sure the Napoli fans will love him for his commitment. “

July 22, 2022 (change July 22, 2022 | 09:57)

