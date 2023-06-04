Pallacanestro Mantovana wins in San Severo and celebrates salvation

Staff Stings Mantova conquers the parquet of the “Falcone e Borsellino” in San Severo in the final stages of match 4, where the hosts (without Bogliardi and Fabi) collect a 68-70 defeat which condemns Pilot’s team to relegation to Serie A B. Instead, Mantova will remain in A2, which by bringing the series of these playouts to 3-1 closes the salvation discourse in its favor.

Veronesi inaugurates the realizations of the match by exploiting what is allowed by the home defense. The yellow and blacks, for their part, manage to have more pace and take the lead on 9-5 in the 5th minute, only to find even ul 14-7 shortly after. Mantova finds his way around only at the end of the fourth with Calzavara and Ross, closing the partial on 21-12.

Staff Mantova regains panache, Allianz Pazienza suffers extremely from the pressure on 21-16 and Pilot resorts to a timeout to stem the comeback, but it is a remedy that arrives late. Sherrill loads Mantova on her shoulders and, with 5 consecutive points, completely reopens the games on 25-24. The teams are anything but fluid in the offensive phase, the score remains low and at 18′ the score is still 30-27. Tortù finds the final twist to close the fraction on 34-27 for the hosts.

Upon returning from the changing rooms, the gialloneri find the way to the basket better with Pazin and Lupusor moving ahead by ten lengths. Sherrill takes charge of him and tries to reduce the gap with the complicity of Veronesi, Iannuzzi and Ross. Allianz Pazienza commits the fifth team foul already in the 24th minute, the guests partially take advantage of it but still manage to mend the gap with 54-52 in the 30th minute.

Attacks contracted to say the least in the last quarter of the game. Mantova equalizes first and then overtakes a bewildered Allianz Pazienza who suffers the thrusts of Calzavara and Ross, who sign the 54-57 of the 32′. It takes Pilot’s team 3′ to break free and they do it with Daniel first and then Raivio for the counter pass. You play point to point, Pazin runs into an unsportsmanlike foul which is capitalized on best by the Mantuans with Cortese and Ross for the 58-61 in the middle of the fraction which leads to Pilot’s late request for a timeout. The usual Daniel and Pazin try to restore the shine to the yellow and blacks, an unsportsmanlike foul is committed this time by the Stings in the 36th minute on 61-61, Allianz Pazienza gets only 2 points from all this but regains the advantage (63-61). There was confusion on both sides on the pitch, meanwhile Veronesi left the match in the 37th minute making his fifth personal foul. Sherrill takes the chair and leads the Lombard offensive assisted by Ross and the balance does not break. San Severo relies on Daniel and Pazin, 39″ from the end, Cortese captures an offensive rebound and signs the 68-70 which forces Pilot to be suspended. The yellow and black timeout had diametrically opposite effects from those hoped for, so Allianz Pazienza San Severo relegated to Serie B, Mantova made its match 4 celebrating on the final 68-70 and closing the series on 3-1.

With much, too much effort, the Mantuans obtain permanence in the second national category. Allianz Pazienza, on the other hand, collects its second relegation on the field in the last 4 years of A2.