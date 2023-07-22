Home » Palmeiras achieve important 3-1 win over Fortaleza
Palmeiras achieve important 3-1 win over Fortaleza

Sao Paulo 07/23/2023 at 01:12 CEST

The paulistas breathe after a streak of five league games without winning

The day was also marked by the draw between Flamengo and América Mineiro

Colombian midfielder Richard Ríos scored this Saturday in the soothing victory of Palmeiras over Fortaleza (3-1)while Flamengo was unable to get past the 1-1 draw at home against the bottom of the Brazilian Championship.

The team led by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira achieved three fundamental points to calm the spirits among a hobby who begins to direct their anger against the board due to the lack of transfers.

The paulista group broke a streak of five league games without winning -three draws and two defeats- and climbed to third place in the standings, in the absence of the rest of the commitments of this sixteenth day.

Richard Ríos inaugurated the path of victory in minute 8 with a shot from outside the area that was deflected by a player, misleading the rival goalkeeper.

The Colombian footballer was able to score again, but It was the Argentine striker Juan Martín Lucero who left everything the same by scoring from the penalty spot before the break.

In the second stage, Palmeiras rolled up their sleeves and sentenced the team of Argentine Juan Pablo Vojvoda by Raphael Veiga (m.76) and Breno Lopes (m.96).

Endrickthe young promise tied by Real Madrid, who turned 17 on Friday, sat on the bench for the entire gamewithout disputing a single minute.

Another of the duels of the day this Saturday was the one that faced Flamengo and América Mineiro, which ended in a tie which is of very little use to both.

The visitors they went ahead against all odds in the Maracana in the 84th minute with a goal from Felipe Azevedo on the counterattack.

Victor Hugo saved the furniture for Jorge Sampaoli’s in stoppage time (m.95) with a header that came from the launch of a free kick taken by the Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

The point leaves ‘Fla’ in second position, eleven points from the leader Botafogowho will play at home against Santos on Sunday.

América Mineiro temporarily abandons the last position of the table, although it will continue one more day in the relegation zone to the second division.

