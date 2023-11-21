Home » Panama tore Costa Rica to shreds and this is how the press reacted: “Pityful”, “historical outrage” and “monumentally humiliated” – Diez.hn
Panama tore Costa Rica to shreds and this is how the press reacted: "Pityful", "historical outrage" and "monumentally humiliated"

Panama tore Costa Rica to shreds and this is how the press reacted: "Pityful", "historical outrage" and "monumentally humiliated"

Panama made history on the soccer field last night, tearing Costa Rica to shreds in a stunning victory that has sent shockwaves through the sporting world. The press reacted with disbelief and outrage, with one source calling it a “historical outrage” and another stating that Costa Rica was “monumentally humiliated.”

In a dramatic turn of events, Panama’s resounding victory has secured their place in the Copa América 2024. The match, which saw Panama crush Costa Rica, has been widely covered in the media, with commentators providing a detailed summary of the goals and key moments from the game.

Despite the devastating loss, some voices have offered a glimmer of hope for Costa Rica, with one source suggesting that “not everything was lost” and that there is still potential for redemption in future matches.

Meanwhile, Panamanian journalist Chepe Bomba has boldly called for a 6-0 aggregate in the Panama-Costa Rica series, setting the stage for an intense rivalry between the two teams.

As the soccer world grapples with the fallout from Panama’s remarkable victory, the full coverage on Google News offers a comprehensive look at the events that have unfolded, cementing this match as a pivotal moment in the ongoing Concacaf Nations League.

