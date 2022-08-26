Original title: Passionate youth, chasing dreams and moving forward

At the 16th Yunnan Provincial Games (hereinafter referred to as the “Provincial Games”), which ended not long ago, two young athletes from our state, Zhou Anfu and Zhao Chun, won the 400-meter track and field men’s group A and the long jump women’s B group respectively. gold medal. This is also the first time that our state has achieved a breakthrough of “zero” gold medals in these two projects.

Behind the applause, cheers, and cheers, the sweat of the athletes’ countless efforts and perseverance is condensed, and it is destined to become a shining badge on the life path of the two young people. Zhou Anfu is 18 years old this year. He is a high school student in Menghai County No. 1 Middle School. His love for running can be traced back to the second school sports meeting. “The intense competition of athletes made my blood boil, and I made up my mind to become one of them.” Due to his height and other reasons, Zhou Anfu was not selected for the school team at that time, but he was persistent and did not stop chasing his dreams. Not only practice running by himself, but also learn professional running knowledge from the students on the school team.

Since high school, Zhou Anfu has gotten up at 6:00 every morning to run, and he will continue to practice after the evening self-study. His hard work paid off. With the continuous improvement of his physical fitness and ability, he was finally selected for the school team in the first semester of high school and began to train systematically. In school-level games, county-level games, and state-level games, Zhou Anfu has been tempered and grown in different competitions, and he has become more aware of his strengths and weaknesses, and has shifted his focus from medium-distance running to sprinting.

In the 400-meter final of the Men’s Group A of the Provincial Games, Zhou Anfu followed the advice of the coach and the captain, maintained his own rhythm without being influenced by his opponents, suddenly exerted force after 200 meters, broke through the siege with amazing explosiveness, and took the lead in rushing through. At the end, he finally won the race with a slight advantage of 0.01 seconds, and also ran a personal best time of 49.25 seconds.

“The talent of an athlete is very important, but the key is to rely on acquired efforts.” Now, Zhou Anfu has reached the level of a national first-level athlete and was admitted to the sports training major of Chengdu Sports Institute. He hopes to continue to make breakthroughs in the 100-meter and 200-meter events, and his dream-seeking road continues.

Like Zhou Anfu, 16-year-old Zhao Chun, who is studying in Jinghong No. 4 Middle School, also has a deep love for competitive sports. When many of her peers were partying and shopping, she often braved the sweltering heat to train and work harder every day. “During so many years of training, I also thought about giving up in the face of unachieving and boring training, but in the end I persevered. Because I really enjoy the feeling of surpassing my opponents and myself in the competition, I want to be a leader in the future. A professional athlete.” Zhao Chun said.

In the preliminaries of the women’s long jump group B of the Provincial Games, Zhao Chun only finished fourth. When she arrived at the final scene, under the guidance of the coaches and the encouragement and support of her peers, she readjusted her mentality and rhythm, and finally won the championship. . “During the competition, I deeply felt the overall performance gap with other cities. In the future training, I will work harder and be more self-disciplined. I also hope that more students will join our group.”

In this Provincial Games, our state sent a total of 138 athletes to participate in 9 events. On the field, the athletes showed their skills and worked hard, vividly demonstrating their speed and passion, hard work and strength, and achieved 4 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze results. With the end of the game, the four-year training cycle of the next Provincial Games also kicked off. The relevant person in charge of the state sports center said that they will further check and fill gaps, improve the team structure, focus on strengthening projects that require explosive power and endurance, cultivate and select more local sports talents, and strive to achieve more and better results in future competitions.

The field has an end, and the self-challenge of life has no end. In the field of youth, the most beautiful figure is striving to pursue dreams! (Reporter He Qianqian Zhang Xi)