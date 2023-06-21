Home » Paul George, possible trades with Blazers and Rockets?
The Los Angeles Clippers have hinted to the other franchises that they are ready to evaluate exchange hypotheses for Paul George, Marc Stein reports it.

George and Kawhi Leonard joined the Clippers in 2019. They reached the Western Conference Semifinals in 2020 and the Conference Finals in 2021, but were sidelined by injuries in 2022 and 2023.

Both George and Leonard will soon be eligible for four-year contract extensions worth more than $200 million.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets have been identified as potential candidates for a trade.

