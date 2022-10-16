PAVIA

At the Dante Merlo in Vigevano, Pavia will play tomorrow afternoon at 3.30 pm the match that the calendar foresees at home for the Azzurri with Calvairate. The unavailability of the Fortunati, re-seeded and therefore not walkable for a few weeks, forced the company to look for an approved system for the Excellence competitions. In the end, the choice fell on Vigevano. For the first time this season, Pavia will present themselves after a defeat in the league. The knockout suffered 2-1 last Sunday in Cantù. For this reason, with the Calvairate we will try to give a positive answer immediately for a Pavia that, in a very short ranking, has nevertheless remained at the top of the ranking even if reached by Oltrepò. And it was the Oltrepò that prevailed last Sunday in Milan on the ground of Calvairate for 3-1, but in a game overturned in the final part of the match. The Milanese had taken the lead with Visigalli’s goal in the first half final and led until the 69th minute when Calloni drew for the Oltrepadani. And the final result remained in the balance until the last minutes when at 87 ‘Grasso made the 2-1 and then at 95’, in full recovery, Iervolino definitively fixed the score at 3-1 for the formation of Mr. Albertini .

At the helm of Calvairate Gabriele Raspelli returned to the bench in search of redemption after having concluded last year with the relegation of Rhodense in Promotion. The coach had already been at Calvairate from 2014 to 2016 and then landed at Bresso for a season before the four years at Rhodense that he had brought from Promotion to Excellence. Calvairate has collected 10 points in 7 games with 3 wins (two away from home with Vergiatese and Binasco) and as many defeats and a draw and occupies a mid-table position.

In the ranks of the Milanese, one of the best-known players is certainly the central defender Alessandro Volpini, in his second season at Calvairate which he landed after being promoted to D with the Alcione conquered with Mr. Albertini on the bench. Former on duty for Pavia is Andrea Zingari last year who arrived in via Alzaia scoring goals in the league and then moved to Sant’Angelo in November with which he won the championship of Excellence. –

henry I came