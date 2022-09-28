There are stories that end without the need to ask so many questions. Alex Sandro and Stefan De Vrij have different roots, but the logic is always the same: the end of a cycle. Both contracts are expiring, today the percentages of a renewal are not higher than 25 percent. Things can change during construction, let’s not discuss, but today the trend is this. We should perhaps add that that 25 percent refers to the possibility of renewing at least one of the two, attributing 25 percent to each other in black and white within a few weeks is a gamble.