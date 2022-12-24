«We are still here, in the struggle and in the faith. One more night together.” It’s the message Kely Cristina Nascimento, one of Pele’s daughters, posted last night on Instagram as the caption to a photo of her that shows her embracing her father in her hospital bed, in São Paulo. Last Wednesday, the Albert Einstein hospital, where the Brazilian legend is hospitalized, announced that colon cancer was “progressing” and that Pele needed “more assistance to treat kidney and heart failure”.

On the same day Kely Nascimento and Flavia Arantes, the other daughter, had informed via social media that the father would spend Christmas in the hospital. Pele has been hospitalized since November 29 for a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatment after colon cancer was detected in September 2021.