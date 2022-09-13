Home Sports Piazza’s line: “Elachem, talent and intensity”
Piazza’s line: “Elachem, talent and intensity”

Vigevano will be in Piacenza on Wednesday for the 16th. Pavia eliminated, the coach: “Notable gap from the ducals, there’s a lot to do”

12 September 2022

VIGEVANO

Elachem Vigevano regulates Riso Scotti Pavia without too much difficulty in the match valid for the first round of the Super Cup. A challenge that lasted just over a quarter and in which Benites and Broglia made the difference for the hosts, as well as the “old guard” made up of Rossi and Peroni.

«I would like to congratulate Pavia because I believe that this year they will have various satisfactions – begins the coach of the ducals Paolo Piazza -. They have a very competent coach and I think that, without great pressure, they will be able to do a lot more than you can expect. My boys are also very good, since we have not prepared the match: we do not ignore this competition, but we approach these matches as if they were friendly to carry on our work program. We interpreted the race in an excellent way ».

Vigevano will face the Bakery Piacenza in the round of 32 on Wednesday 14th at the PalaFranzanti in Piacenza, winning out of the comparison with Crema (84-71), coached by the former Pavia coach Pat Baldiraghi.

In the meantime Elachem will try to understand the conditions of Laudoni, who remained in the pits on Saturday. «Laudoni has a boredom around his ankle that has dragged on from the first week of preparation – concludes Piazza -, he will make a resonance tonight and then we will evaluate him. This year there is more widespread talent on our roster than last year, but we must not ignore the defensive nastiness. In the first quarter we conceded too much, then we progressively decreased the points conceded in the following three periods. There must always be intensity, the tactics will come over time ».

On the other hand, Riso Scotti just lacked the competitive nastiness necessary to react to Vigevano’s first tear during the second quarter. «I congratulate Vigevano for the physical intensity put on the pitch for all 40 minutes – comments the coach of Omnia, Alberto Mazzetti -. We played with technical clarity in the first 12/13 minutes, even if we made a few mistakes too many that allowed Vigevano to dig the break. It would be a lie to say that the team performance was positive, although something good has been seen, especially at the start. Roveda’s graft will be able to give us a hand, but so far he had only one and a half training in his legs, as did Epifani, Now there are two possibilities – underlines Mazzetti -, namely that this match becomes a lesson, allowing us to learn from our mistakes. , or that it was just a waste of time. In any case, I would have liked to have seen more fighting spirit in difficult times, which must always be there. The gap between us and them, which may already be important enough, has widened further today. Now head down and work ». –

