Pichichi LaLiga Santander 2022-2023 – Lewandowski continues to dominate in the ‘Pichichi’ of LaLiga

The Polish forward of Barça scored again in Valladolid and has 23 goals, six more than Benzema with only three games to go

The madridista is stuck at 17 goals and will have to improve his recent performances in the final duels against Rayo, Sevilla and Athletic to have any chance

The fight for the Pichichi trophy 2022-2023, the prize for the top scorer of LaLiga Santanderr, is practically decided. The front from Barcelona, Robert Lewandowskicommand the list of filmmakers with 23 goals on matchday 36 of the championship, in which he has scored for the third consecutive game.

This good run of the culé contrasts with that of his pursuer Karim Benzema who got the award last season. The 9 Real Madrid player, between breaks and his poor form, has not scored for weeks and continues with 17 targets; therefore, it is very difficult for them to revalidate their award, when they only have 3 games left to play.

In the fight for the Pichichi 2022-2023, after the two great favorites are Joselu (Spanish) con 15 so many y Enes Unal (Getafe), with 14. Below are with 13 targets, five footballers: Morata and Griezmann (Atlético), Castellanos (Girona), Borja Iglesias (Betis) and Muriqui (Mallorca).

PICHICHI CLASSIFICATION 2022-23

Robert LEWANDOWSKI (Barca) 23 Karim BENZEMA (Real Madrid) 17 JOSELU Mato (Spain) 15 Enes UNAL (Getafe) 14 Antoine GRIEZMANN (Atlético Madrid) 13 Vedat MURIQUI (Mallorca) 13 Álvaro MORATA (Atletico Madrid) 13 Taty CASTELLANOS (Girona) 13 Borja IGLESIAS (Betis) 13 Iago ASPAS (Celtic) 12 Alexander SORLOTH (Real Sociedad) 11 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid) 10

