PICTURED: The Dresden phenomenon. Thirty thousand spectators at the third league, K-Block is hot

German Dresden, a city with football DNA. A few kilometers beyond the Czech borders lies another football world. Where else do thirty thousand fans go to the third league? Fans who are dedicated and passionate, but at the same time harsh if the players’ performances or the opponent’s performance is not up to them. Dynamo is also a phenomenon with its K-Block. Concept. Legend. It also attracts Czech fans. Dozens of them watched Saturday’s cut with Waldhof Mannheim; the club’s seventieth anniversary celebrations culminated in the match. What did the party look like in the capital of Saxony, where football, like in Italy, is almost a religion?

