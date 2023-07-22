Home » Pilsen goalkeeper conundrum: Staněk will start as number one, Jedlička will be a hot number two
Sports

Pilsen goalkeeper conundrum: Staněk will start as number one, Jedlička will be a hot number two

by admin

The fantastic year 2022 catapulted Pilsen goalkeeper Jindřich Staňek into the role of clear club number one. He led Victoria to the title and subsequently to the Champions League. However, the spring part of last year’s Fortuna League did not go well for the support of Viktoria, he conceded an unlucky goal and did not do as well as he would have liked. Will Staněk remain number one between the sticks even after coach Miroslav Koubek joined the team? In the role of a competitor, Jedliček, who was the support of Bohemians and made a great name for himself there, is waiting for his chance. “Stánek will start as number one and it will depend on how he does,” says Sport.cz expert Martin Mls in the Přímák program.

See also  Ambra Angiolini and Allegri, the tapir is a coincidence. The actress: "Jolanda, sweet and brave"

You may also like

USWNT rues missed chances, but still starts World...

Messi’s winning goal on Inter Miami debut

‘Life without filters’, ‘Maids and ladies’ and ‘The...

León Sets Sights on Leagues Cup Glory as...

Sports TV program of July 22, 2023: on...

in England, despite its progress, women’s football “remains...

Moises Caicedo: Brighton plan to stay amid interest...

Messi’s spectacular debut! The match was decided by...

USA 3-0 Vietnam: Sophia Smith scores twice as...

Soccer World Cup: Defending champion USA starts with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy