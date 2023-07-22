Pilsen goalkeeper conundrum: Staněk will start as number one, Jedlička will be a hot number two

The fantastic year 2022 catapulted Pilsen goalkeeper Jindřich Staňek into the role of clear club number one. He led Victoria to the title and subsequently to the Champions League. However, the spring part of last year’s Fortuna League did not go well for the support of Viktoria, he conceded an unlucky goal and did not do as well as he would have liked. Will Staněk remain number one between the sticks even after coach Miroslav Koubek joined the team? In the role of a competitor, Jedliček, who was the support of Bohemians and made a great name for himself there, is waiting for his chance. “Stánek will start as number one and it will depend on how he does,” says Sport.cz expert Martin Mls in the Přímák program.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

