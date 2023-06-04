Home » Pinji Badminton Club will hold trials on July 2nd- Shangbao Indonesia
Pinji Badminton Club will hold trials on July 2nd- Shangbao Indonesia

June 04, 2023 at 22:21 PM

The younger generation of Chinese badminton players is preparing to participate in the 2023 Pinji Badminton Trials

[News]The 2023 Pinji Badminton Trials will be held again. The trials will be held at the Gutus Pinji Gymnasium in Central Java from July 2 to 6. The ages of male and female contestants are 11 and 13 years old respectively. Participants can register and participate through the website. By the end of May, a total of 1,000 participants have registered.

Sigit Budiarto, chairman of Pinji badminton trials, said that through this trials, talented young badminton players can emerge. Badminton arena competition. Sigit, who successfully won the men’s doubles championship in 1997, also hopes that this trial can serve as a bridge for young badminton players to achieve brilliant results and win glory for the country. (Text/Maan, translation/yus)

