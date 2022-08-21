There will be (more than) something to review. A couple of aspects, above all, will easily be the object of reflection – and intervention – by Stefano Pioli throughout the week. One is mental: after Atalanta’s goal his Milan fell apart, they didn’t react, they lost the intensity and the conviction that he had put in in the first twenty minutes. In short, the disadvantage made him skid and it is something we are not used to seeing. The second problem is tactical: the opponent’s goal, as it had happened with Udinese (and, more than once, also in summer friendlies), came due to a badly interpreted defensive phase. So bad as to allow Malinovskyi a total solitude in the moment of striking the winning left.

Frenzy

—

For the rest, in practical terms, a draw in Bergamo at the second outing of the championship certainly does not cry out for revenge. He can also be there because, as the Rossoneri coach recalled on the eve, the match against Atalanta was a direct match for Europe. And so Pioli at the end of the match visibly looks for the glass half full: “We played a good match, I’m satisfied with the test, even if I’m not satisfied with the result. We conceded little, played with spirit. We were masters, there was a lack of precision in the last portion of the pitch and we should have been less frenetic in the second half, more dribbling and clarity would have been needed. I agree when it comes to two lost points. The changes? I didn’t make them because of insufficient performance, but because I have strong players. We were close to winning the game. Many small untapped possibilities. I liked the performance, Atalanta made two shots on goal: it means that we had a great match in both phases ”. And on De Ketelaere he says: “Charles is growing, I liked him a lot. He is a boy who has just arrived, he must know his teammates and his companions must know him. He has an ability to cover the ball under pressure, I’m sure he’ll give us a hand. The market? I hope that Kjaer doesn’t take too long to recover and that Krunic recovers ”.