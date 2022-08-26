Original title:Pioli: When coaching Leo I will not consider whether to lose him Milan midfielder is not short of manpower

Live it, August 26th. At 2:45 am Beijing time on August 28th, in the third round of Serie A, Milan will face Bologna at home. Milan coach Pioli attended the pre-match press conference. At the press conference, Pioli talked about Leo and the departure of Casey.

Transfer rumours between Leo and Chelsea

“Right now I’m just focusing on how to use the players I have to face the next game, nothing else. Leo has to think about getting stronger, and coaching Leo, I don’t think about whether it’s possible for me Losing Leo. And Leo is always ready, always eager to play, so I feel very relieved. In the preparation process, he never missed anything.”

About Leo always having to face the opponent’s double team

“Leo always has to face double teams? Yes, it’s normal, we have to use the situation well and make it work in our favor. Leo is always great in 1v1s, in 1v2s He may not have such a big grasp when he was in the game. In the last game, Leo suffered a very dangerous steal by the opponent, and I think that the yellow card for the foul was not enough, and VAR had to intervene.”

Will Leo be haunted by the recent rumours in the transfer market?

“No, I always see him determined and determined. I don’t see nervousness or worry in him. Against Udinese, he wasn’t in a good position on the pitch. Against Atalanta In the game, he always has a lot of ideas and he always wants to be better.”

In training, did you specifically let Leo do shooting training?

“It’s one of his goals, to improve his shooting. I believe that if he works hard, he will get something because he’s a smart guy and a positive guy.”

Are Milan still lacking a replacement for Casey?

“Some people say that Milan are still lacking in midfield. I don’t agree with that. On the contrary, in the last game, we forced Pasalic to go back and chase Tonali, instead of letting Tonali leave his team. Go after Pasalic. You all asked me last season, why did Casey play, why did you give Casey a chance to play, and now you seem to regret it and ask me if we still lack a replacement for Casey Now we have to try to improve our performance and get back the feeling of winning.”

